Wanyama retires from international football

The former national team Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has retired from International football after more than 10 years of service to Kenya.

On September 2,the former national team coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee officially stripped Wanyama of the armband announcing Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga as his new captain.

It has been an honor to represent my Country and I think the time has come for me to pass the mantle to the young ones,I’ll always be a of the National Team and their biggest supporter . pic.twitter.com/7jaQ1qA9Lw — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) September 27, 2021

Interestingly,the 29 year old was overlooked for the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda that ended in a 0-0 draw with Serbia-based Richard Odada and Duncan Otieno being preferred as the defensive midfielders called up by the coach.

His retirement comes in the wake of changes on the team technical bench where Engin Firat took over the reigns from Mulee ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Mali.

In July 2013,Premier League side Southampton paid £12.5m signing fee to Celtic for a player they believed can bring a genuine physical presence and an eye for goal to their midfield.

At Celtic he will always be remembered fondly. The Scottish champions paid Beerschot in Belgium just £900,000 for a raw talent. The fans took to him immediately, not least because he wore the No 67 shirt in honour of the Lisbon Lions.

Besides he has prominently featured for Tottenham Hotspur under managers Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho.

He made 97 appearances for Spurs in all competitions and scored seven goals, including the opening goal in their 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the last ever game at the White Hart Lane Stadium.

The Montreal Impact midfielder has earned 60 caps for Harambee Stars since making his debut in 2007 at the age of 15. He took over the captaincy from Dennis Oliech during Adel Amrouche’s reign.