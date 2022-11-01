Wanyama to celebrate 15 years in the bar with free mentorship programme to young lawyers

City lawyer Peter Wanyama is set to mark 15 years in the legal profession with capacity building and mentorship programme to upcoming lawyers who will be taken through policy and legislative development,governance and law reform, constitutional litigation among others on Friday at a Nairobi hotel.

The Managing Partner at Manyonge Wanyama Associates and Advocates has initiated key areas of legal practice in the country such as legal audit and risk-based legal practice besides involvement in drafting of 32 legislation statutes for development of government ministries and agencies.

“15 years is an important milestone. It is particularly significant to me given my background. The objective of the programme is to share ideas to enable lawyers to actively participate in the national discourse on law policy and law reform and governance. We need to reclaim and cement our space as policy and law reform champions.” noted Wanyama

The World Leading Directory of Commercial Lawyers, International Comparative Legal Guide (ICLG) describes Wanyama as “an outstanding corporate lawyer has earned the credit for building an illustrious legal career, built a top boutique law practice and is famed by peers and clients for being “uncommon lawyer” throughout his 15 years in legal practice..”

The 42 year old has reiterated his commitment towards continuing not only to contribute immensely to refining jurisprudence in many areas of law but also gaining a reputation as one of the rising stars in the profession.

“With the demand for legal services, you find yourself competing at the top. You have to set high standards for yourself and meet those targets. What has brought me this far is my robust enthusiasm and verve. I set benchmarks and meet them. I like it when I leave my mark. I love it when my clients are happy with my work, I have surpassed their expectations.”he added

The workshop will be on key thematic areas that are relevant to legal practitioners and will try as much as possible to adopt analysis from a multidisciplinary perspective and avoid dry logical conclusions.

In the course of the programme whose entry fee will be free but limited to 55 persons in a live-streamed session for wide coverage,he will invite other speakers from the academia, private practice, civil society and judiciary to participate in the initiative.

He is credited to have been part of the legal team that represented the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Supreme Court of Kenya in the August 9 2022 Presidential petition which validated victory for President William Ruto.

