Wanyonyi calls on President Ruto to respect court rulings

Westlands lawmaker Tim Wanyonyi has asked President Ruto to respect the Appeals court decision to suspend the implementation of the housing tax levy.

Speaking at Kangemi Vocational Training college on Monday while presiding over bursary application in Mt View ward, Mr Wanyonyi hailed the court’s decision terming the tax oppressive to Kenyans.

Wanyonyi said it was unfortunate for the President to push the implementation of an unconstitutional tax in the wake of escalating costs burdening Kenyans.

“Ruto promised to bring down the cost of living in his political campaigns, but instead is implementing policies that will make the poor poorer,” he said.

The third term legislator also cautioned employers to respect workers’ rights and suspend the deduction of the house levy as ordered by the court lest they are compelled to compensate workers.

Wanyonyi announced an increase of secondary school bursaries to benefit 1000 households from 600 in each ward.

He also increased the tertiary and college bursary benefactors to 300 from 120 in every ward.

On another note, Wanyonyi called for more of his constituents to register and verify as ODM members.

According to him, ODM remains the party to beat in Nairobi and should bag all seats in Nairobi including the gubernatorial seat in 2027.

“We won majority seats in Nairobi and still lost the gubernatorial seat. We had put someone who did not understand Nairobi politics,” Wanyonyi said.

Furthermore, he urged Westlands constituents to allow him to serve them in a bigger position at City Hall once my term ends.

“When I go to serve you at City Hall I will bring you more goodies,” Wanyonyi said.

Mountain View Member of County Assembly Maurice Ochieng accompanied the MP.