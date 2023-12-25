The senior citizens were picked from all five wards of the Westlands constituency.

Wanyonyi donates Christmas to over 300 elderly people in Westlands

In the spirit of this year’s Christmas celebrations and sharing with the less fortunate in society, Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi donated food to over 300 elderly persons in his constituency.

Despite the difficult economic conditions caused by rising inflation this year, the politician stressed the importance of Kenyans sharing with one another this Christmas.



The third-term Orange Democratic Movement MP has been at the forefront of advocating for and supporting vulnerable communities in Westlands.

The old persons who came out on the eve of Christmas to receive food donations were primarily ladies and accompanied men.