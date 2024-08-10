Wanyonyi ensures Kenya’s dominance in 800m with a 5th straight Olympics gold

Emmanuel Wanyonyi ensured Kenya’s dominance in the 800m at the Olympic Games by securing a fifth consecutive gold in Paris.

The world silver medalist led from gun to tape, recording a third-fastest time of one minute, 41.19 seconds, to win Kenya’s third gold medal.

Canadian Marco Arop settled for silver in 1:41.20, while Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati won bronze.

Kenya has dominated the two-lap race for a fifth Olympics in a row, with Wilfred Bungei winning gold at the 2008 edition before David Rudisha winning it back-to-back in 2012 and 2016.

Emmanuel Korir won the title in 2021 before handing over the button to Wanyonyi.