Wanyonyi ensures Kenya’s dominance in 800m with a 5th straight Olympics gold

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya celebrates winning the Gold medal in the Men's 800m Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Wanyonyi ensured Kenya’s dominance in the 800m at the Olympic Games by securing a fifth consecutive gold in Paris.

The world silver medalist led from gun to tape, recording a third-fastest time of one minute, 41.19 seconds, to win Kenya’s third gold medal.

Canadian Marco Arop settled for silver in 1:41.20, while Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati won bronze.

Kenya has dominated the two-lap race for a fifth Olympics in a row, with Wilfred Bungei winning gold at the 2008 edition before David Rudisha winning it back-to-back in 2012 and 2016.

Emmanuel Korir won the title in 2021 before handing over the button to Wanyonyi.

 

