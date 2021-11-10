Wanyonyi nominated for World Athletics Male Rising Star Award

Kenya’s 800m youngster Emmanuel Wanyonyi has been nominated for the Male Rising Star Award in next month’s World Athletics Awards 2021 to be held in Monaco.

The 17-year-old Wanyonyi won the 800m gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi in August this year in a championship record time of 1 minute 43.76 seconds.

The new 800m sensation from the world U20 championships Emmanuel Wanyonyi has been nominated for the Male Rising Star of the year🥳🥳🥳. Way to go Champ 💪#YouAreTheReason #TeamKenya pic.twitter.com/mQf3AkfOQf — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) November 10, 2021

He clinched the race by taking three-hundredths of a second off the Championship record set by Botswana’s Nijel Amos in 2012, the same year he had won the Olympic silver medal at London 2012.

Other nominees include Sean Burrell (USA, 400m hurdles), Erriyon Knighton (USA, 200m), Tadese Worku (Ethiopia, 3000m,5000m,10000m, 10km) and Sasha Zhoya (France, 110m hurdles).

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, remember the name! 🙌 The Kenyan lays down a marker to win the men's 800m in impressive style and a #WorldAthleticsU20 championship record 1:43.76 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/l2Cu8ZlVqR — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 22, 2021

The nominations reflect the many incredible performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and other events around the world.

The winner of the 2021 Male Rising Star Award will be selected by an international panel of experts and is due to be announced live at the World Athletics Awards on December 1.