Wanyonyi posts 2nd fastest time in 800m in Laussane as Moraa shines

Wanyonyi posts 2nd fastest time in 800m in Laussane as Moraa...

Reigning Olympic Champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi recorded the 2nd fastest time in the history of the 800m, winning the Lausanne Diamond League in 1:41.11 on Thursday night.

Wanyonyi’s time was second in the world after David Rudisha’s world record of 1:40.91 set at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The Kenyan once again beat his arch-rival Marco Arop of Canada to 2nd place.

World Champion and Olympic bronze medalist Mary Moraa won the 800m in 1 minute, 57.91 seconds, ahead of the duo of Georgia Bell and Reekie Jemma, who finished in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Reynold Cheruiyot and Brian Komen finished 5th and 6th, respectively, in the 1500 m, which was won by world champion Yakub Ingebrigsten of Norway in 3:27.83.

Kenyan Janeth Chepng’etich managed a 2nd place finish in 3,000m in 8:23.48 minutes behind Deribe Welteji from Ethiopia, who won in 8:21.50.

Reigning Olympic Champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana won the 200m in a time of 19.64 seconds.