Wanyonyi stylishly secures gold in 10000m race walk

Heristone Wanyonyi has made history as the first Kenyan ever to win a world title in Race Walk after clinching the 10,000metres gold at the World U20 Championships in Kasarani setting a new personal best time of 42:10.85.

The 18-year-old Wanyonyi exchanged leads with pre-championship favourite India’s Amit Khatri in the last four laps before breaking away at the bell for the historic men’s 10,000m race walk.

His victory on a chilly morning at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, is the first by any Kenyan at world championship level either in youth, junior or senior category in race walk.

“I am over the moon after handing Kenya its maiden race walk victory at any world championship. This is a major achievement for me so far and I don’t know how to celebrate it,” said Wanyonyi, who was still in shock after the victory.

“I am still stunned considering that I was the slowest in the pack with 45:47.5 while Amit was the fastest with 40:40.97,” explained Wanyonyi, adding that his plan was to stay with the leading pack, which worked for him.

The form four leaver at Ortum Boys secondary school in West Pokot dedicated the win to his teacher adding that his dream now is to participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Teacher Edward Moti could have YouTube sessions for me and he told me to try the sport,” added Wanyonyi.