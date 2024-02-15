Wanyonyi to headline WABA bout against America’s Kamron

Kenya’s super middleweight champion Daniel Wanyonyi is poised to face USA’s Kamron Humphrey in an eight-round World Alliance Boxing Association [WABA] fight, scheduled for March 16th at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County.

In a duel dubbed ‘Shujaa Wa Mashujaa’, Wanyonyi will be looking to replicate the performance against Tanzania’s Karim Madonga, where all the judges scored the match in his favor, earning him a unanimous decision.

Wanyonyi, who has a massive following among boxing fans around the country, will be hoping the support and home advantage plays into his favor.

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Lee McAllister of the United Kingdom will also grace the tournament as the former International Boxing Organization light-welterweight champion takes on Amos Mwamkula of Tanzania.

The fights are meant to act as a charity tournament to raise funds for the Greenland School for girls in Meru, which is offering teenage mothers a second chance in education.

Kenya Professional Boxing Commission president Reuben Ndolo is expected to grace the event, with reports that the next boxing championships will be staged at Malindi, for the first time.

Fight card