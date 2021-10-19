Wapi Pay: Key partner relinquishes investment rights in fintech

Kepple Africa Ventures has announced it will relinquish all rights in its investment stake in Wapi Pay after a video surfaced online involving its co-founders Eddie and Paul Ndichu in a scuffle with unknown women in a Nairobi hotel.

Kepple Africa Ventures co-founder Ryosuke Yamawaki made the announcement through his Twitter account a day after the alleged video went viral.

“In light of the alleged assault on women by the founders of our portfolio company Wapi Pay, we Kepple Africa Ventures hereby announce that we have zero tolerance on such conduct and announce that we will relinquish all the rights of our investment stake in Wapi Pay,” said Yamawaki.

In August this year, the angel investors was among three investors which raised Kshs. 242 million ($2.2 million) in non-equity pre-seed round to enable the fintech engage regulators for licensing across Africa, and drive expansion into other markets.

The investors included China based global fund MSA Capital and EchoVC and Kepple Africa Ventures who have had their investments in the firm.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the firm while saying it does not condone violence against women, claimed the Ndichu’s got involved in the altercation in an attempt “to neutralize a confrontation between the two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors.”

Wapi Pay said the incident has been reported to the police and the Director of Criminal Investigations for further resolution.

Wapi Pay, the Nairobi-based fintech was co-founded by the two brothers in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore with offices also in Tianjin, China.\

It still not clear how much investment Kepple Africa Ventures has in the firm having been one of its angel investors since its founding.

The firm has so far invested in 96 start-ups across 11 countries in Africa.

Yamawaki is currently the General Partner in Kepple Africa Ventures based in Nairobi according to the company’s website.

With the last funding round, Wapi Pay said it targeted the remittance market between Africa and Asia.

KBC Digital could not reach the Kepple Africa Ventures for further comment on the partnership.