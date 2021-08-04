Wapi Pay secures Kshs. 237M to expand operations in Africa and Asia

Wapi Pay has raised $2.2 million (Kshs. 237.6 million) in pre-seed funding to scale up global

payments and remittances between Africa and Asia.

The firm which is based in Singapore and headquartered in Kenya said the funding will help engage regulators for licensing across Africa, and drive higher and sustained growth.

“These funds will help Wapi Pay diversify its product range and drive growth so that we

can evolve remittances into real-time global cross-border payments, starting with Africa

and Asia. All while minimizing the cost of transactions, it needs to be as easy as sending

M-PESA,” said Eddie Ndichu, co-founder at Wapi Pay.

Wapi Pay further expects the funding to make remittances flow between Africa and Asia faster, easier and cheaper.

The investment was led by China based global fund MSA Capital, who have invested in

domestic Asian unicorns such as Meituan and NIO, and international unicorns such as

Nubank and Klarna.

Additional investors were current angel investors, EchoVC and Kepple Africa Ventures, the firm said.

Existing investors are Future Hub, Gobi Ventures and Transsion Holding.

“Africa to Asia is a large trading corridor overlooked and underserved by tech today. We

believe Wapi Pay is the best team to build the necessary infrastructure to support its

growing trade volumes. We are excited to support with our extensive China fintech

network and playbook,” added MSA Capital.

Wapi Pay further targets to enhance value for existing and potential customers by broadening its suite of products.

EchoVC said on the new funding, “Wapi Pay is an exciting fintech that is removing friction in an enormous payments space for Africa and powering the circular trade economy. As the symbiotic relationship between Africa and Asia deepens, Wapi Pay’s ecosystem of services will become increasingly critical to bridge and drive economic value between the two continents.”

The Kenyan fintech targets the Africa-Asia remittances which has grown over the years supported by China-Africa trade which surged 27% to stand at $52.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

According to Ndichu, Wapi Pay aims at reducing remittances fees to below 3% from the current market average of 15% by simplifying transaction methods and waiting period.

“Wapi Pay bypasses traditional payment networks, optimizing efficiency and cost for our

customers. Users choose the delivery channels they want such as Bank to Bank, Wallet to

Wallet, Bank to Wallet and Wallet to Bank options to transfer funds as well as make

merchant payments, with settlement done within 24 hours,” said Ndichu.

The World Bank report of diaspora inflows suggests that it is costly to send money in Sub-Sahara Africa with the average cost of sending $200 being 8.02% of the principal amount compared with 4.64% for South Asia, the lowest cost globally.

The firm currenly operates in China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, India, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Wapi Pay targets to process $500 million in remittances by the end of 2022, grow the

number of registered suppliers and beneficiaries in Asia to 100,000 and sign up at least

500,000 merchants, traders and businesses in Africa.