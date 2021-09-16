Wario sentenced to a heavy jail term over financial impropriety at 2016 Olympics

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario has been sentenced to a six-year jail term or pay a fine of Sh3.6 million over his involvement in the 2016 Rio Olympics scandal

While handing the sentence on Thursday,the ant-corruption court has slapped his co-accused, Stephen Arap Soi, Sh105 million or in default serve 12 years in prison.

Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports Hassan Wario sentenced to 6 years in prison or pay Kshs. 3.9 million. He was found guilty of corruption, abuse of office and misuse of public funds during the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. @KBCChannel1 #ThisIsKBC pic.twitter.com/R4nd032uJc — jared ombui (@ombui) September 16, 2021

The two appeared before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma at Milimani, Nairobi on Thursday, September 16.

On Wednesday,Juma had said Wario took advantage of his office and added an additional three people to the list of Team Kenya and had then paid allowances yet he had no mandate to do so.

The magistrate said there was wastage of money during the Rio fiasco and Wario did not have a mandate to allow the additional three people to travel as Team Kenya.

They are Monica Sairo, Richard Abura and Edan Adow.

Former PS Richard Ekai is among those who were acquitted on Wednesday.

Others acquitted are Haron Komen, former director of administration at the Ministry of Sports, Francis Kinyili and Patrick Kimathi Nkabu.