Waruguru under probe for allegedly assaulting woman at Ruto rally

Police in Laikipia County are investigating an incident where Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru is alleged to have physically assaulted a resident during Deputy President William Ruto’s political rally in the region on Tuesday.

Kirima Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC), Donald Sailor told KBC that police were piecing together evidence and reviewing the occurrence of the incident that reportedly occurred at Sipili Trading centre.

Sailor disclosed that a woman identified as Lucy Wairimu Kariuki, 28, lodged a complaint with the police at Sipili police station claiming to have been assaulted by the outspoken lawmaker.

Though the police boss indicated that no decision had been made on the matter, he confirmed that Ms. Waruguru will be summoned to record a statement with authorities signalling the commencement of investigations.

Ms. Kariuki reiterated that the lawmaker ought to be arrested since she had ‘physically assaulted and verbally abused’ her for allegedly holding a different opinion.

She disclosed that trouble started when the lawmaker was heckled by residents during DP’s stopover at Rumuruti town.

She narrated how in the next stopover where the DP was addressing locals, the lawmaker grabbed her hand and with the help of rowdy youth who forced her into her vehicle.

“That was where she started strangling and assaulting her,” she said

Ms Kariuki said politicians are known to ‘use their great wealth and influence’ to compromise investigations and pleaded with those probing the matter to ensure justice is served.