Hoteliers in Watamu embark on renovations as high season sets in

Reeling from the effects of COVID-19, investors in Watamu, Kilifi County are left with nothing but to embark on renovations after bookings for the year were scattered by the pandemic that brough the tourism sector to total collapse mid this year.

For investors in Watamu there is sense of optimism that tourism industry will boom again with heavy investments currently being directed to renovate the premises in readiness for December season when visitors throng the Kenyan coast to make merry.

Hotelier Pasqualle Tirito who is the chairman of Jacaranda Group of Hotels runs three luxurious resorts in Watamu says he decided to upgrade his facilities as a means of helping those furloughed to earn a living before international tourism kicks off amid uncertainties of a possible second wave of COVID-19.

”I have over 150 people working here daily since I came back from Italy. The majority are women who do the cleaning here so that they can get daily bread to feed their families,” said Tirito.

Preparing for normalcy

Hotels in Watamu majorly depend on international arrivals and none has opened due to the pandemic that has made it difficult for tourists to visit one of Kenya’s most popular tourism destinations.

According to Tirito, the pandemic has changed the business model of hotel industry and the effects could be stretch beyond what policymakers estimate.

Jacaranda Hotels normally draw 80 percent of its bookings from international tourists, while the remaining 20 percent is taken up by the domestic market a factor that is likely to change going forward.

‘I left the country in January and my plan was to come back in February but as you know there was a lockdown in Italy, Kenya also closed, when I arrived one month ago the community wanted something from me everybody stopped me asking when I would open,” He added.

Return of lost income

Joyce Ngowa, a resident of Jacaranda says they have had challenges since COVID-19 started but when Tirito came he offered them opportunities to get casual jobs for survival.

She says previously they used to go to the forest to cut trees in a bid to look for daily bread but since the investor came over 50 women get work daily.

”Coronavirus affected us because we normally sell products to tourists at the beach but now hotels are closed and no income is coming,” she said.

Grace Karisa a staff at Eden Viaggi Watamu Beach says since coronavirus started, she initiated a second-hand clothes business and the money they get from the casual works at the hotel helps them to survive.

Everyone particularly in Watamu , Malindi who relies on foreign tourism for survival is hopeful that the situation will normalize when hotels reopen.