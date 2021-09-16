Watch Ach13ng’s new song featuring King Kaka

The new song is called “Falling.”

Up and coming artist Achieng, stylised as Ach13ng’ has released a new song featuring rapper King Kaka called “Falling.”

Ach13ng’ is well known for her live performances but she is also a songwriter with a flair for Reggae and Soul. Speaking about the inspiration of her new song, Ach13ng’ said, “I was in a space of exploring the many faces of love and how we limit our experiences by wanting a tailor-made, universally agreeable style of approach that just isn’t realistic. This led me to look at the ways we hit on each other with the same old lines expecting something new or different. I guess sometimes we need a certain type of loving so we just choose to fall for the cliché lines and tactics. We choose to clown for love.”

The music video was directed by Robert Asimba and Ambia Jannii. The song was written and performed by Ach13ng’.

Listen to the song here.