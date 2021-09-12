Watch and listen to Muthoni the Drummer Queen’s new song

“Give Thanks” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

Kenyan rapper and cultural entrepreneur Muthoni the Drummer Queen (MDQ) has a new song out. This new single comes two months after her collaboration on single “Best Life” with Mordecai.

The new song called “Give Thanks” was written and performed by Muthoni Drummer Queen, produced by Marlene Bett, Joe Mahinda while the music video was directed by Ivan Odie.

MDQ is one of Kenya’s most inspirational force in the Kenyan music scene well-known for fusing African drums, reggae, dancehall and neo soul blues. It’s the same rhythm and sound she employs in this new single, that comes with amazing visuals in which she expresses her gratitude for life and its many wonders.

An apt song for Sunday.