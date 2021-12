Featuring Awicko.

Taita Taveta artist B Classic has released a new single called “Rozella” in time for Christmas. The new song featuring Benga artist Awicko was produced by Denzal and distributed by Champion Studios.

B Classic has been making music since 2016 and continues to deliver following in the footsteps of Tanzania’s Rayvanny whom he admires and hopes to emulate.

His new song is now streaming on YouTube.