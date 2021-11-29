Watch Diana Marua’s debut single

She now goes by the name Diana B.

Diana Marua, now Diana B, has debuted her first single called “Hatutaachana”, a remix to the song “Mtaachana” by Bahati. Even more surprising than Diana becoming a musician is that she has launched her music career as an “Afro rapper.”

Bahati announced the news on his social media handle announcing his wife, Diana B, as his new signee under his record label EMB records.

Speaking about her new song Diana said she has more songs on the way and will all be available to stream on YouTube. She also said that she was nervous about stepping into music for the first time but seeing the response online has filled her with hope about her future.

The song was released under EMB Records and written by Diana B.

  

