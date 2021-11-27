Watch Emmanuel Jal’s new song “Hey Mama”

“Hey, Mama” was directed by Kenyan music director Enos Olik.

Sticking to his message of peace, love and unity in his home country of South Sudan, Emmanuel Jal has released “Hey Mama” an Afro-pop record that pays homage to his motherland and its rich cultural diversity. Jal collaborates with Juba’s Check B, a young activist who was wounded as a child in the war and who also uses the arts to promote a positive future for young people.

The single is picked from Jal’s upcoming studio album called Shangah and remixes will be released through the Kenyan based record label Gondwana in December 2021 from South African producers Da Capo and Black Motion, Kenyan DJs Suraj and Euggy, and Moroccan based Dj/Producer Fnx Omar with more to come.

The video which was directed by acclaimed Kenyan Director Enos Olik and sponsored by the ethical footwear brand Twins for Peace takes Emmanuel and friends on a road trip across the country with the visuals celebrating the beautifully textured culture of South Sudan and its people.

Emmanuel Jal is an established South Sudanese-Canadian World Music/Hip-Hop artist and global peace ambassador. A former child soldier rescued by a British aid worker, he has gone on to share his story through music with the release of six studio albums that have included such notable features as Nelly Furtado, Nile Rodgers, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Peter Gabriel.