My Movies Africa is free to join with no monthly subscription

My Movies Africa is a proudly Kenyan-made, mobile-first digital cinema extension, offering securely encrypted original Films on Smart Devices, including Phones, Tablets and Laptops, via the internet, across Africa and the Diaspora, via a 7-day rental or purchase.

The site was founded by film Distributor, Trushna Buddhdev-Patel, and entertainment entrepreneur, Mike Strano. The site first went live in 2019 and is now available to anyone with an internet connection.

Unlike other streaming services, it is free to join with no monthly subscription. Customers only pay for what they watch, via a 7-day Rental – with prices ranging between KSh. 9 to KSh. 249 or a single purchase – with prices ranging between KSh. 19 to KSh 659. You can pay for the service using Safaricom BONGA Points, M-PESA, Visa, Mastercard or PayPal.

Here are 6 movies you should consider watching on My Movies Africa

Lwanda Magere

Length: 10 Mins

Price: KSh. 59

The 600

Length: 114 mins

Price: KSh 249

’95

Length: 75 mins

Price: KSh 199

Wazi FM

Length: 62 mins

Price: KSh 99

Supa Modo

Length: 74

KSh. 199

Kati kati

Length: 75 mins

Price: KSh 99

