My Movies Africa is free to join with no monthly subscription

Lwanda Magere

My Movies Africa is a proudly Kenyan-made, mobile-first digital cinema extension, offering securely encrypted original Films on Smart Devices, including Phones, Tablets and Laptops, via the internet, across Africa and the Diaspora, via a 7-day rental or purchase.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The site was founded by film Distributor, Trushna Buddhdev-Patel, and entertainment entrepreneur, Mike Strano. The site first went live in 2019 and is now available to anyone with an internet connection. 

Unlike other streaming services, it is free to join with no monthly subscription. Customers only pay for what they watch, via a 7-day Rental – with prices ranging between KSh. 9 to KSh. 249 or a single purchase – with prices ranging between KSh. 19 to KSh 659. You can pay for the service using Safaricom BONGA Points, M-PESA, Visa, Mastercard or PayPal.

Here are 6 movies you should consider watching on My Movies Africa

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Lwanda Magere

Length: 10 Mins

Also Read  "Rumble in the jungle" is a celebration of African music

Price: KSh. 59

Also Read  Amanda Gorman covers Vogue's May issue

The 600

Length: 114 mins

Also Read  New video Alert: Mi Casa featuring YouNotUs - 'Chucks'

Price: KSh 249

’95

Length: 75 mins

Price: KSh 199

Wazi FM

Length: 62 mins

Price: KSh 99

Supa Modo

Length: 74

KSh. 199

Kati kati

Length: 75 mins

Price: KSh 99

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR