Watch “Kahora” by Brian Nadra featuring Bon’eye

The single comes off his latest album Nadrenaline.

Brian Nadra describes his music as “an urban sound from a smartphone era centred around a millennial culture.” He is currently signed to Decimal Records and got his break in the Kenyan music scene in 2017 with the release of his smash hit singles “Leo” and “Matwana” produced by Musyoka. Achieving musical success very early in his career, his track “Leo” achieved constant success upon release making it to Top 5 countdown on BBC Radio 1Xtra Destination Africa Show alongside African heavyweights in the music scene.

His latest release “Kahora” comes from his most recent album Nadrenaline and was written by Brian Mwangi, Boniface Chege, Noah Nga’nga. The Kikuyu song features Bon’Eye formally of P-Unit and an executive at Decimal Records.

Watch the new single on YouTube and stream the entire album here.