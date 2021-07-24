Watch Kenyan film ‘Midlife Crisis’ on KBC tonight

Four women, Four Wishes, Four Walls.

The movie Midlife Crisis premiered late last year to an ecstatic audience. It is director and writer Zippy Okoth’s first full-length feature film and stars four fantastic Kenyan actresses (Kauthar Kang’ethe, Nyawira Alison, Ruth Maingi, and Suki Wanza) that all will love to see on their screens.

Midlife Crisis is fictional feature film based on the lives of 4 women in their midlife and their daily pressures to conform to society and to pursue their dreams and fantasies. When Gigi, a 40 year old spinster informs her three friends that she is at the clinic, they all decide to meet up at her place and divulge in deep secrets and moments as they console with Gigi on her desperation for a baby. They share in laughter, conflicts, love, jealousy and friendship that make their lives truly a midlife crisis.

The movie is full of humor and drama and relatable to many middle-aged women, making it quite emotive.

The good news is you can watch it in full tonight on KBC Channel 1 from 10:00p.m. Don’t miss out!