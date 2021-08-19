Watch King Kaka’s ‘Diana’

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The music series premiered on Safaricom’s Baze.

King Kaka’s “Diana” is now streaming on Safaricom’s Baze platform.

The music series premiered on 16th August and each episode will be released on Monday until the series ends. The series has been described as a “Kanairo love story” that features themes of jealousy and betrayal.

This isn’t the first music series the Kaka Empire CEO has released. His widely popularised Ganji series premiered early this year and features 6 episodes including “Tunajua Ganji”, “Ganji ya Kanisa”, Ganji ya Karao” and “Shida” all available to stream on his YouTube channel.

This new series hosted on the Baze platform is called “Diana” , a typical love story about girl meets boy, romance builds before drama ensues. The series stars Michelle Ntalami, King Kaka and Fella Zora.

Stream the first episode here.

  

