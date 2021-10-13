Watch King Kaka’s “Manifest” featuring Nviiri the Storyteller

Kaka offers the song as a testimony of his recent health scare.

King Kaka offers new insight into his recent medical scare in a new song called “Manifest” featuring Nviiri the storyteller.

The rapper recently opened up about a misdiagnosis that led to a severe body reaction. He was sick for three months in which he “fought for his life.” Upon release, the rapper said, “One day I will tell the full story but as of now, I have summarized it in a song. I know we have different struggles, I hope that this song revamps the little hope and light left in you. You have a destiny and God has a plan for you.”

The song was produced by Wuod Omollo, directed By Steve Mugo and additional footage is sampled from Nana Owiti’s (Kaka’s wife) family journals.

The song is available to stream here.