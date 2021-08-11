Watch Maandy’s “Sirudi Home” featuring Breeder LW and Ndovu Kuu

The rapper is set to release an album in October.

Kenyan artist Maandy has released the remix to her song “Sirudi Home” featuring Breeder LW and Ndovu Kuu. The original version of the song was released 7 months ago to subtle acclaim. The remix, however, is doing comparatively better in terms of views owing in part due to the star power of both Breeder LW and Ndovu Kuu.

The single released by Ogopa records, produced by Origami Boy and directed by QVsual is off Maandy’s upcoming album Frisky set to be released in October of this year.

Maandy celebrated the song’s success on Youtube saying, “From the moment I heard the final arrangement I knew the song would takeover na sijakosea… #26 trending on Youtube. Thank you guys for loving my work.”

The song is currently available to stream on all digital platforms.