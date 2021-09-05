Watch Madini Classic and Trio’s new music video

Another club banger from Trio Mio.

Popular teenage rapper Trio Mio is back with another collaboration this time with singer/songwriter Madini Classic. This comes a month after Mio dropped his new track “N’mekapitia” featuring Tunu. Although Trio Mio is barely out of high school he continues to feature in as many collaborations as features king Mejja.

The new song called “Toto la Kanairo” was produced by Essenkay Music and Alexis On The Beat

while the music video was directed by Antyvirus.

Featuring smooth Swahili lyrics sung by Madini Classic set to a sound and beat reminiscent of the Mambo and plena often associated with Latin America, the song is due to be a fan favourite sooner rather than later.

Stream the new song here.