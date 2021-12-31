Watch Mammito sing about character development

Mammito is closing off the year with a jam.

Comedienne Mammito has hit the booth for the first time to record a song. It is an extremely unprecedented move since no one ever thought the funny woman was interested in music. But true to her brand, the jam is quite entertaining and chucklesome.

‘Character Development’ is about Kenya’s capital city’s shenanigans; Married men preying on younger women, cheating, and other scandals. The music video has a 1960’s aesthetic to it and a rhumba feel… It is also quite heavy on the autotune.

  

