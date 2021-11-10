Watch Nadia Mukami’s new song featuring Mejja

No surprise that this is Mejja’s umpteenth collaboration this year.

Songtress Nadia Mukami is back with a new single this time co-opting the king of Kenyan collaborations Mejja. Nadia Mukami is one of Kenya’s top female artists with numerous hits and awards including the most streamed female artist of 2020 according to Boomplay.

The new song, currently charting on YouTube’s trend list at number 4, is called “Legeza”, a song about the controversial intricacies of love, money and Nairobi relationship culture. Mejja provides the track with its sole rap verse and a certain flair that is unique to the Okonkwo.

The song, produced by Sevens Creative Hub and Brainwash and directed by Jijo Drumbeats is Nadia’s 17th studio single.

Watch the new song here.