Watch Naiboi’s new song “Situation”

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The artist is due to drop his EP in October.

Michael Kennedy Claver better known as Naiboi has released a new single, “Situation” featuring Calvo Mistari who featured on the “Ndovu ni kuu” soundtrack. This comes 10 months after his collaboration with The Band Beca on his song “Inaniaffect.”

The new music video was shot in the US and directed by VJone while the Jegede produced the track.

Naiboi began his career in music as a producer called Rapdamu, producing tracks for musicians like Kristoff, Timmy Tdat, King Kaka, Avril and Wyre. He is the CEO pf Pacho Entertainment, a record label that nurtures new talent.

Naiboi is set to release his new EP in October.

See the music video here.

 

  

