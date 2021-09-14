Watch “Romeo and Juliet” from Mr Seed’s debut album

The song is the third single from his album Black Child.

After a much talked about album launch that saw Kenya’s who and who grace the event’s red carpet, Mr Seed’s debut album Black Child is now available to stream on Boomplay.

Already trending on the YouTube Kenya music playlist is the third single from his album called “Romeo and Juliet”. Despite him being one of Kenya’s top-rated gospel artiste’s, “Romeo and Juliet” is really a love ballad, apt given its name, that features a love-struck Mr Seed expressing his adoration through gifts and song. The video was shot at Nanyuki’s amazing Maiyan Resort and directed by Slim Mapozz while the song was produced by Alex on the beat.

Black Child features 11 songs including collaborations with Catherine Kamau, Vivian, Teddy B, Tanzania’s Nedy and Bella Kombo, Somalia’s Lil Baalil and Uganda’s John Black.

Stream the entire album here.