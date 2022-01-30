Watch Shiksha get down with The Luchi

“TheLuchi is a group of people presenting as one person,”

TheLuchi is a Kenyan group of performers, musicians and record producers who choose to be faceless to allow their fans to concentrate on the music and not on the people/person behind the mask. The group, however, has been known to present itself as one person.

TheLuchi is a product of the pandemic birthed out of unemployment and boredom and with over 2 million streams on TikTok, TheLuchi is thriving and looking to go global. Their first goal is to make a name for themselves in East Africa.

In this interview with Shiksha the duo talk about their goals, choreography, music production, fashion and their fans on TikTok.

