Watch Shiksha get down with The Luchi

“TheLuchi is a group of people presenting as one person,”

TheLuchi is a Kenyan group of performers, musicians and record producers who choose to be faceless to allow their fans to concentrate on the music and not on the people/person behind the mask. The group, however, has been known to present itself as one person.

TheLuchi is a product of the pandemic birthed out of unemployment and boredom and with over 2 million streams on TikTok, TheLuchi is thriving and looking to go global. Their first goal is to make a name for themselves in East Africa.

In this interview with Shiksha the duo talk about their goals, choreography, music production, fashion and their fans on TikTok.

Watch more of their music videos on YouTube.

  

Latest posts

What to watch: ‘All Of Us Are Dead’

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Femi One, Naiboi and Arya Starr top this week’s new music list

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Jason Momoa joins Fast and Furious franchise

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More