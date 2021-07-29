Watch Ssaru’s new song “Rhumba ya Ssaru”

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Ssaru is one of Kenya’s biggest Gengetone artists.

The queen of Gengetone, Ssaru, is back with a new single, this time featuring Charisma. The song “Rhumba ya Ssaru”  was produced by Jay Strings comes with a music video directed by Papooz.

Making good use of the rapper’s effortless flow and skill, the song is the story of long-time estranged lovers making their way back to each other. The song comes 4 months after the release of “Dea Moda.”

Ssaru, real name  Sylvia Saru, has made a name for herself in the usually male-dominated Gengetone genre by carving a niche for herself. She went viral in 2019 when her freestyle “Nyama” was released in November 2019.

  

Latest posts

The Piano Fest set for July 31st

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

5 things you can learn about love from these 5 movies

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Kida Kudz drops “Top Memba”

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More