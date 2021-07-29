Watch Ssaru’s new song “Rhumba ya Ssaru”

Ssaru is one of Kenya’s biggest Gengetone artists.

The queen of Gengetone, Ssaru, is back with a new single, this time featuring Charisma. The song “Rhumba ya Ssaru” was produced by Jay Strings comes with a music video directed by Papooz.

Making good use of the rapper’s effortless flow and skill, the song is the story of long-time estranged lovers making their way back to each other. The song comes 4 months after the release of “Dea Moda.”

Ssaru, real name Sylvia Saru, has made a name for herself in the usually male-dominated Gengetone genre by carving a niche for herself. She went viral in 2019 when her freestyle “Nyama” was released in November 2019.