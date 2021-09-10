Watch the final season of ‘Lucifer’

Part 2 of the final season is now on Netflix.



As the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end” or maybe, in this case, “all bad things…” is more appropriate considering we’re talking about Lucifer but I digress.

The much-anticipated Part 2 of the final season of Lucifer is now available to stream on Netflix worldwide. The show has been a Kenyan favourite for its 5-year run with Season 6 part 1 topping the Kenyan Netflix charts for three weeks after its premiere earlier this year. The second part of the show which premiered today, September 10th, picks up where the first part ended, with Lucifer ascending the proverbial throne to become God.

Lucifans will be aware that the international streamer cancelled the show with Season 5 but reluctantly renewed it for a sixth and final season after a vigorous worldwide fan campaign which is why the final season is split into two.

The stars of the show including Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker, have teased that fans should expect some heartbreaking moments as the show draws to a close.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Lauren German (Chloe Decker), Kevin Alejandro (Dan), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), D.B Woodside (Amenadiel) and Rachel Harris (Lind Martin).