Watch the first teaser for Kenyan film “Baba Twins”

Showmax expands investment in Kenya with first Original film, ‘Baba Twins’.

Showmax has announced its first Kenyan Original film, Baba Twins, a coming-of-age comedy-drama that will be released on the platform on December 15th.

Baba Twins follows Wamz, a young carefree airline hostess who is thrust into motherhood while navigating nanny drama and Tony, her socialite baby daddy who is not ready to be a dad.

Wamz is played by former KTN and Jalang’o TV presenter Violetta Ngina while Tony is played by Morris Mwangi (Famous, You Again). Other cast members include Kui Kabala as Doris, Annstella Karimi as Eva, Brian Ngaira as PC, and Shix Kapienga. The movie will also include celebrity cameo appearances from radio personalities King Kalala, Kalekye Mumo, Maqbul Mohammed, and Ian Mbugua.

Directed by Lawrence Murage, Baba Twins is produced by Lucy Mwangi through her production house Moon Beam Productions.

Speaking about Baba Twins, Lucy describes her first foray into film as a “huge responsibility” that has made her face her fears head-on.

“I am learning that there’s a big difference between producing a TV series and producing a movie, but I am backed by an amazing and professional team, right from my writers to the technical crew to the support team, who are super stoked about working on a project as exciting as this,” she says. “This excitement has balanced the nerves and now we are just having fun as we work towards telling a great story.”

Baba Twins, which recently kicked off production, is the first Showmax Original film (and its second Original title) in Kenya, another significant step for Showmax and for Lucy who’s looking to replicate her TV success.

“The full scale of what I was doing – helming the first Kenyan Showmax Original film – didn’t quite hit home until two days to production. That Showmax entrusted Moon Beam with such a monumental project is in itself a vote of confidence. For us as a production, it’s to ensure that we don’t disappoint, not just the team at Showmax, but the audience who have come to expect nothing but great entertainment from us,” Lucy says.

Baba Twins joins Crime and Justice, the first-ever Showmax Original in Kenya, which premiered in February 2021. The film also adds to Showmax’s ever-growing slate of local content already released on the platform this year, from the third season of the Kalasha-nominated drama series Monica, Kalasha 2021 Best Documentary nominees Sol Family S2 and This Love S1, to the music drama Famous, created and directed by Enos Olik.