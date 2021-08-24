Watch the just released “Spider-Man” trailer

Movie premieres on December 17th

Following yesterday’s leak that saw the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer trending, Sony in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment has released the official trailer for the fourth Spiderman movie within the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

This film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: Far from Home in which Peter Parker played by Tom Holland takes down Mysterio. Unfortunately for Peter, his identity has been revealed to the world. For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man is a Marvel comic character who appears in several movies within the MCU including Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home.

The film also stars Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange.

The film premieres in IMAX cinemas around the world on December 17th.