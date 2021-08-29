Watch the ‘Kitenge’, ‘Medicine’ virtual concert

In case you missed it, you can stream it on Youtube.

The much anticipated Nviiri and Bensoul concert streamed live last night on the Sol Generation YouTube channel. Giving an enthusiastic performance surrounded by band members and a bartender, the concert and both singers delivered everything they promised.

The two are signed to Sauti Sol’s record label Sol Generation and have recently released EPs from which most of the songs performed last night were from.

Nviiri the storyteller’s EP called Kitenge was released in March this year and dominated the Apple Music charts for weeks earning him an interview with Ebro Darden of the Ebro Darden show in celebration of Africa month. The fourth song from the EP “Niko Sawa” featuring Bien of Sauti Sol remains a YouTube Kenya favourite followed closely by “Kitenge” whose music video dropped two weeks ago.

Grammy award-winning songwriter Bensoul’s EP called Medicine was released in May of this year, dropping 4 love songs delivered in Bensoul’s classic mellow and soulful style.

To the delight of both their fans, the virtual experience happened one after the other as opposed to both at the same time on their own channels. You can stream the entire concert here.