Watch the newly released ‘Britney vs Spears’ trailer

The documentary premieres on September 28th.

Netflix has released the trailer for their upcoming Britney Spears documentary which will premiere around the world the day before Britney goes back to court for her next conservatorship hearing.

Britney vs Spears will debut on Netflix on September 28th and will detail the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom. Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, who directs this documentary, has been working on it for over a year. It will feature a year-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents according to the documentary summary.

The title of the documentary is a play on the pop star’s legal battle with her father whom she accused of abuse in July when she spoke in court. The trailer uses a voice-over from part of Britney’s speech in court that day where she says, “I’ve worked my whole life. I don’t owe these people anything.”

This will not be the first documentary detailing Britney’s conservatorship, The New York Times produced a documentary for Hulu and FX called Framing Britney Spears that is largely responsible for stirring public interest in the case.

Britney vs Spears will be available to stream on September 28th.