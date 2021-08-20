Watch the newly released “Eternals” trailer

Movie premieres on November 5th

Marvel Entertainment has released the second trailer for Eternals; the events of this movie take place immediately after Avengers Endgame. The first trailer was released in May teasing the coming of powerful humanoids whose main goal is to protect the earth from a celestial enemy.

The movie stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan in the story of an immortal alien race battling the Deviants.

Eternals is a Marvel movie based on comic books of the same name commonly mentioned in association with Guardians of the Galaxy. The Eternals characters are described as an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. They were always intended to be defenders of Earth.

The movie will be directed by Academy Award Winner Chloé Zhao and will also feature the Celestials, characters who appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, 2014.

Eternals is the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Phase Four.

Looking for a movie to watch in cinemas today or this week? Check out Fast 9 which is back in rotation at Century IMAX Garden City.