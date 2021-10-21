Watch the Ochungulo family’s new jam featuring Mejja

The new song comes just in time for no curfew Friday.

The collaboration king, Mejja, is back with a new single this time jumping on The Ochungulo family’s new jam “Diliti.” The Ochungulo Family is made up of two Gengetone artists namely NellytheGoon and DMore.

The new song comes just in time for the first Friday since a curfew was instated to fight the spread of COVID-19 two years ago. The curfew was lifted by the president during the Mashujaa day celebrations yesterday.

The song “Diliti” offers a fresh take on the Gengetone genre and offers insight into how the genre could blend or incorporate other traditional Kenyan sounds in future. Beginning with a guitar sound that is reminiscent of a Soukous guitar often associated with the Lingala genre and integrating the lyrics of what is arguably Samba Mapangala’s most famous song, “Diliti”, subtly hides the crudeness of its lyrics which is a breath of fresh air given the genre’s aversion to subtlety.

The song was produced by Motif Di Don and MMB Production while the video was directed by Iman.

The video is currently available on YouTube.