Watch the Wildebeest migration live on TikTok

Wildebeest Migration live streaming begins today on TikTok Africa.

TikTok Africa in partnership with the Kenya Tourism Board, Magical Kenya, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Conservation International is bringing the wildebeest migration to a TikTok screen near you.

To watch The Great Migration from the Masai Mara National Park in Kenya live on TikTok in Nairobi, tune into the official TikTok Africa page on the platform (linked above), starting today, 25th to 29th August, from 6:30 am to 8:00 am and 10:30 am to 2:00 pm daily.

The content from the live streaming event will be curated by award-winning wildlife photographer Jeffrey Wu and experts from renowned local organisations including African Wildlife Foundation, Maasai Mara National Reserve and African Wildlife Foundation.

The Maasai Mara Wildebeest Migration is here! This natural phenomenon is a breathtaking sight and one of the world's most spectacular and thrilling display of wildlife behaviour. #MagicalKenya 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/hyTSfCgIEW — Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) August 24, 2021

Speaking about the initiative, TikTok’s Content Operations Manager for Africa Boniswa Sidwaba said, “We are delighted to partner with Kenya Tourism Board, IFAW, and Conservation International to bring the Great Migration and the topic of wildlife conservation to our global community. Through TikTok’s LIVE feature, we hope to bring this global phenomenon closer to everyone around the world, connecting people with a shared passion for wildlife, nature and conservation.”

The Great Wildebeest Migration is often branded as Africa’s biggest wildlife event and happens annually due to the change in seasons initiating the migration of animals, mostly wildebeests, from Tanzania’s Serengeti to Kenya’s Masai Mara.