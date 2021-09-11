Watch “Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror”

The five-part documentary series is streaming on Netflix.

The 20th anniversary of the September 9th 2001 terror attack seems like a good time to watch Netflix’s new documentary, Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror, about how one terror attack against one of the world’s superpowers changed the entire world.

The five-part series was directed by Brian Knappenberger who said, “Twenty years after 9/11, the world is witnessing the shocking images of people clinging to the bottom of aeroplanes in a desperate attempt to leave the country. After the longest war in American history – with trillions of dollars spent, thousands of American lives lost, many more permanently damaged by the war and hundreds of thousands of Afghans killed – the Taliban have again seized control of Afghanistan. How did the decisions in the war on terror lead us to this moment? As the American era ends on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 it is time to step back and ask in the most honest possible way, how did that day change us?”

Although it might seem like a documentary geared toward an American audience, the fact that all the decisions made after 9/11 by the United States trickled down and influenced policies around the world, makes it a cautionary tale about foreign policies with no clear objectives and for all nations beholden to a superpower.

The five-part docuseries is now streaming on Netflix Kenya.