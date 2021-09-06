Watch Willy Paul and Juliani’s “Nomare”

The two have been making headlines all last week.

Watch Willy Paul and Juliani’s new song, “Nomare”, which was released over the weekend.

The new song is off of Willy Paul’s album Songs of Solomon which also features songs such as “Kidogo”, “Nikumbate” and “Tired” featuring Miss P.

The new song comes at the end of a controversial week for the two. Last week, new Solidado signee Miss P claimed that Willy Paul had sexually assaulted her. The musician later refuted the claims and threatened to take legal action claiming the statement was untrue and defamatory. On the other hand, Juliani made headlines after going public with former Machakos first lady Lillian Nganga.

The visuals come with scathing lyrics such as “Ati huyu mtoto amepotea, Nkt! Kwani ni mtoto yako” seemingly aimed at anyone with a problem with the two. It is unclear when the song was written but after the week they both had, it seems an apt response.

Stream the song here.