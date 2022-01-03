Watch Willy Paul’s new song “Atoti Jaber”

The new song is his first release this year.

Willy Paul is beginning the year with new music this time featuring Ohangla artists Klons Melody and Musa Jakadalla. The new song called “Atoti Jaber” becomes Paul’s first music release this year. This comes days after Diana Marua was compelled by court order to take down the video voicing her allegations against Willy Paul.

The song, although within Pozee’s usual genre of music, comes with an addictive beat paired with Dhuluo lyrics; a refreshing new sound by the Saldido International owner.

The new music video is streaming on Willy Paul’s YouTube channel.