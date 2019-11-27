Water Authority issues alert of possible Masinga dam overflow

The Water Resources Authority has issued an alert of a possible overflow of Masinga dam following the ongoing heavy rains in the Country.

Subsequently, the authority has warned those leaving near the dam and also downstream to move to safer grounds to avoid any possible calamity.

Water Resources Authority Chief executive officer Mohamed Shurie says the overflow is likely to cause flooding in Tana River and other areas downstream.

Shurie at the same time urged Nairobi Water Sewerage to be more aggressive in protecting the Nairobi River from pollution.

Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has in the meanwhile said the implementation of the Nile Basin Regional Hydro-Met project was underway and is set to prevent potential conflicts over the use of Nile waters.

Kenya will assume the position of chairman of the Nile Council of Ministers with the Water Cabinet Secretary becoming the chair for the next one-year period.

Elsewhere, West Pokot County Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo has this morning flagged off food and non-food items donations to the landslide victims in the county.

The Governor received the donations from the local business community and directed it to the landslide victims who are camping at Tamkal primary school in Pokot Central Sub County.

The Governor appreciated the well-wishers saying that they welcome any assistance as the situation remains dire.

Lonyangapuo added that he is working closely with the county commissioner in making sure that the supplies continue to flow to the affected families.