Water levels in Rift Valley to remain high, warns Met

The Kenya Meteorological Department is warning that water levels in the Rift Valley lakes are likely to remain high and may cause flooding in the surrounding areas.

Director of Meteorological Department Stella Aura says the catchments feeding the lakes have continued to receive above-normal rainfall since the short rains of last year hence may continue to have high water levels.

In the statement signed by Aura, the Climate Outlook for the October-November-December Short Rains season indicates that several parts of the country are likely to experience depressed rainfall.

“Despite the depressed rains, isolated incidences of storms are likely, even in the areas expected to receive depressed rains which may cause flash floods” said Aura.

The forecast indicates that Western Kenya is likely to receive near-average to below-average rainfall.

“In western Kenya where near-average to below-average rainfall is expected, lightning strikes are highly probable, especially in Kisii, Kisumu, Nandi, Kakamega and Bungoma (Mt. Elgon areas) counties. some parts of the country have been experiencing continuous rainfall from 2019 to date. This means that some rivers and lakes may continue to experience rising water levels” she cautioned.

The Weatherman says the presence of mild La-Nina conditions in the Indian Ocean will result in depressed rainfall.

The rainfall is expected to be poorly distributed, both in time and space, during the onset month of October and the peak month of November.

December will be characterized by sunny and dry conditions expected to prevail over several places in the country.

“In the month of December sunny and dry conditions are expected to prevail over several places as the cessation begins. Several parts of western Kenya will continue experiencing rainfall from the month of September” she said.