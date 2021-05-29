 Water Ministry unveils Ksh 600 million Nairobi sanitation equipment

The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation has unveiled five mobile assets that will facilitate the implementation of the Nairobi Rivers Basin Rehabilitation and Restoration Program that aims at creating a more habitable, clean City and its environs.

Speaking during the event held at Maji House, Nairobi, Water CS Sicily Kariuki said the Ksh.625 million equipment will increase sewerage connectivity within the Nairobi Metropolis to about 55 per cent.

The project also aims at enhanced sustainable management of the Nairobi Rivers that support natural ecosystems regeneration, socio-economic activities and improved livelihoods.

The rivers in the Nairobi Basin include; Nairobi River, Ngong river, Mathare river, Kiu river, Riara river and Gatharaini river.

The project which is a partnership between Athi Water Works Development Agency, Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the Ministry of Water is financed by the African Development Bank to a tune of about Ksh. 8.2 Billion

NMS Director General Maj. General Mohamed Badi said their aim is to improve the livelihoods of Nairobians by reducing pollution levels of Nairobi River and by collecting and treating of waste water.

The Project will also see rehabilitation and expansion of inlet works for Dandora Estate Sewerage Treatment Plant, construction of 400km secondary reticulation sewers and two fecal sludge disposal facilities and construction of 30 ablution blocks within Nairobi’s informal settlements.

The CS was accompanied by the Director General Nairobi Metropolitan Services, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Badi, Principal Secretary Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Joseph Irungu, Water Secretary Eng. SAO. Alima, CEO AWWDA Eng. Michael Thuita, NCWSC MD, and Eng. Nahashon Muguna.