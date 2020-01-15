All beneficiaries of water pans and dams constructed by the National Government in Laikipia County, have been asked to fence them.

The County Implementation Development Implementation Committee (CDICC) members, while on a tour of beneficiaries of the water pans which are being constructed by the National Irrigation Board (NIB) in Umande Ward, found out that if the facilities are left unfenced they can be dangerous to both human and animals within the vicinity.

“Unfenced water pans and dams are a risk to children and livestock,” Laikipia County Director of Presidential Delivery Unit, Richard Tutah, said.

Cases of drowning in unfenced pans and dams have been reported across the country and such facilities which are meant for development should not be associated with tragedy.

The Committee felt that it is prudent to fence the area earmarked for dams and water pans before they are excavated, to ensure safety of human and livestock.

The Committee at the same time noted that the pans should be done according to specification, so that the soils are not washed back into the excavated area and render the facility unbeneficial to the farmer.

The National Government through the National Irrigation Board (NIB) has already constructed 822 water pans for farmers in the Laikipia County at a cost of Sh. 160, 000 million.

Laikipia County is a semi-arid area and the water pans are intended to help farmers boost their farming activities which in turn will earn them higher returns.

Laikipia County NIB Officer, Joseph Muchina, announced that in the second phase, the government will construct 200 more water pans in the area.

Muchina noted that each unit is being constructed at a cost of Sh.150, 000 and in a manner to harvest water from run-offs during the rainy seasons.

During the tour, Umande Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA), Joseph Mugweru, appreciated what the National Government is doing in the area, adding that the pans have uplifted the living standards of the beneficiaries.

He noted that the farmers can now produce their crops any time of the year through irrigation using the water from the pans.