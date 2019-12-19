CS Chelangui challenges stakeholders to protect water sources

Stakeholders in the water sector have been challenged to protect water sources in the face of dwindling water reserves globally.

Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui launching the water trust fund, called for investment in research, and use of science and technology for management of ground water.

This comes as Kenya was hailed for its pace in realizing universal access to water.

As Kenya strives towards achieving its vision 2030 blueprint, Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui says Kenya is on track towards achieving universal water coverage and access to basic sanitation services.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Chelugui says the country could meet its target as it was already ahead of schedule in ensuring water connectivity.

Speaking at the launch of the Water Sector Trust Fund in Nairobi, the CS urged water stakeholders to guard existing water sources and invest in conservation of ground water which is a major water source for a majority of Kenyans.

At the same time, Chair of the CECs Caucus on Water and Environment Eng. Festus Ng’eno called on water stakeholders to be innovative in addressing the challenge of water shortage saying it is ironical that Nairobi residents continue to experience water rationing despite dams experiencing overflows.

The chairman, noted that in line with Water Sector Trust Fund new Mandate and to enhance productivity, crucial documents were launched including the WaterFund Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

He urged the Ministry to facilitate the Fund to ensure the intended transformation.

This even as Water Resources Authority Chairman Joe Mutambu called on water institutions in the country to be the public watchdog in fighting graft in the water sector.