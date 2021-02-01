Water shortage expected in Nairobi on Wednesday, Thursday

Water supply in parts of Nairobi will be disrupted from Wednesday and Thursday due to scheduled maintenance of the systems.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said engineers intend to shut down one of the supply plants to facilitate an upgrade in Uthiru and Dagoretti.

In a statement, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Nahason Muguna said the pumping station situated at Kabete Water Works is being upgraded to pump an additional 25,000 cubic metre per day of water to Karen, Riruta, Satellite, Kawangware, and Uthiru.

Areas along Naivasha Road, Ngong Road, Langata Road, and Waiyaki Way will be affected by the disruption.

The shutdown is scheduled to start at 6 am on Wednesday to Thursday at 6 am.

The Water company has urged affected residents to try and use water sparingly as every effort is being made to restore the normal supply.