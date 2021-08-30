Water tariffs hit all time high in Nairobi and Kiambu counties

A section of residents from Nairobi and Kiambu counties have been forced to dig deeper into their pockets to buy water for their households as they contend with water rationing. The residents who have been hit by acute water shortage accuse the venders of taking advantage of the dry taps to rip much from water business. The development coming as the council of governors calls for an urgent review of the water act 2016 to allow county governments receive payments of water bills. Ben Chumba reports.